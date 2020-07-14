Kelly Rowland is “tortured” in the comparisons with Beyonce

Kelly Rowland has admitted that she was in the habit of “torturing” to be compared with its companion group, Destiny’s Child, Beyoncé, and she had the impression of being in his shadow.

Kelly Rowland has admitted that she felt trapped in the shadow of his band mate of Destiny’s Child, Beyoncé.

The star of 39 years resulted in Chris Sebastian on “The Voice Australia”, in the episode of Tuesday night (14.07.20) when he explained to him what I thought of his famous brother Guy Sebastian – who is a judge of singing. of the competition.She said: “I know that feeling. Can you imagine what it is like to be in a group with Beyoncé? “

Under the shade of an invasive Beyonce

The hitmaker of “Stole”, he admitted that “tortured” herself to be compared with the hitmaker “Crazy in Love” and that she always felt “like an elephant in the room” throughout the band’s career, ” Say My Name “.

She continued: “I torturerais right on the head. As I can not wear this dress because they’re going to say that it is as B. Or you can’t have a song like that because it looks too much like a B going to compare anyway. “I’d be lying if I said no, that I had never bothered. “

A complex of Queen B ?

“It has been a full decade, if I’m completely honest, a decade ago, when it was like the elephant in the room. It was the only thing that was going to be constantly on my shoulder. “The fate of the Child – which also featured Michelle Williams on the end of the training – was formed in 1997 and separated in 2006.

Kelly has also had his own successful solo career with his first studio album solo, ‘Simply Deep”, which came in 2002.The disc includes the tubes for the hit, “Dilemma”, “Stole” and “Can’t Nobody”.In 2013, the trio of R&B, met up for a performance of the mix of the show halftime of the Super Bowl.