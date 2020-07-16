Kelly Rowland opens up about the difficulties of being compared to Beyonce News | Events and the Arts

The star of Destiny’s Child, Kelly Rowland, has spoken of the “torture” of being constantly compared to his ex-partner the group of Beyonce.

Rowland, 39 years old, was a founding member of the group of R&B of the 90s, and has followed a solo career very successful.

But when a contestant from The Voice Australia, said that he feared being overshadowed by his older brother, who is already a singer, she admitted that she was suffering from the same problem.

Image:

Rowland, 39 years old, is an actress and television presenter, as well as a singer



She told the show: “I know that feeling. Can you imagine what it is like to be in a group with Beyonce? I torturerais simply in the head. ”

Speaking in his role as a coach in the talent show, said to be in a band with someone as successful as Beyonce took to question their decisions.

The singer has said that she would think often: “I can’t wear this dress because they’re going to say that it is equal to B”. Or: “I can’t have a song like that because it looks too much like B.” they’re going to compare anyway. ”

He added that having a colleague group, the most famous was as an “elephant in the room “during” a full decade “and that “mentirait” if she said not to bother.

Rowland, spoke with the candidate, Chris Sebastian, whose brother Guy is now a singer-composer of songs of success, having won the first Australian Idol in 2003.

Now tv presenter and actress, as well as the performer, Rowland teamed up with Beyonce in 1990 to form Girl’s Tyme with the other two in his hometown of Houston, Texas.

:: Listen to the podcast in the Backstage Podcast Apple, Google, Podcasts, Spotify, Spreaker

Which was signed to Columbia Records as Destiny’s Child in 1997 and have replaced LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett Michelle Williams to form a trio.

Image:

Destiny’s Child has been together on stage in 2018 for the performance of Coachella Beyonce



They were led by the father of Beyoncé, Mathew Knowles, and now they are considered as one of the groups of women, in the most prosperous of all times.

They separated in 2006, but were reunited on stage during the filming of Beyonce at Coachella in 2018.