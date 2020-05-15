Kelly Vedovelli is totally a fan of Bebe Rexha !

In his Story Instagram, Kelly Vedovelli showed how much she was a fan of the american singer Bebe Rexha !

Kelly Vedovelli has used his account of Instagram to show her followers that she was a fan of Bebe Rexha. MCE TV you watch.

Kelly Vedovelli is in better shape ! In the beginning of the month, thea pretty blonde seemed to not be at the top of his form.

After the sudden stop of the TPMP due to the epidemic of the coronavirus, the young woman was grinding so black. Thus, on posts, Instagram, she did not hesitate to share his feelings.

On a former dump posted in the month of April, she argued, therefore, do not sleep. The fault containment.

But Kelly Vedovelli’t worry ! In the beginning of the week, Edouard Philippe held a speech announcing a déconfinement progressive.

Since this announcement, the pretty columnist seems to come alive again ! In the beginning of the week, it appeared to be all smiles in the show C That of the Kiffhosted by Cyril Hanouna. Radiant complexion and thinner, there is not to say Kelly has therefore taken the bull by the horns !

Kelly Vedovelli, a fan of Bebe Rexha !

As so well expressed by the proverb, the music softens the manners. And that, Kelly Vedovelli has understood.

The young woman adopts a positive attitude, and it shows ! There has to see his playlist the moment to realize that Kelly is in a good mood.

Big fan of Bebe Rexha, the pretty blonde has decided to share the last photo posted online by the american artist, of which she is a fan for several years. A nice blink of an eye !

The american singer has a universe very pop and colorful that Kelly Vedovelli love. One understands, then, that she shared the latest photo of one of his artists favorite Story.

Kelly Vedovelli has very good taste in music. Before the stop Button not to my Post, she was the Dj of the show, and it’s a safe bet that it will surprise us once the show officially back on C8 !

Tags : instagram Kelly Vedovelli – Kelly Vedovelli – Kelly Vedovelli actu – Kelly Vedovelli Bebe Rexha – Kelly Vedovelli buzz – Kelly Vedovelli fan – Kelly Vedovelli music