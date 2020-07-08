Kendall and Kylie Jenner : Accused of not paying employees in Bangladesh

“We know that it is a difficult time for the fashion industry and the employees of the textile industry in the whole, and we continue to support all of our partners who work in workshops that manufacture our products. We manufacture in the world, and has not received any complaints from the factories that produce our items“concludes mark Kendall + Kylie.

In the midst of a pandemic, the contractor bengali Mostafiz Uddin complained about the cancelled orders and the suspension of payment on the part of Global Brands Group due to the coronavirus. The group had mark Kendall + Kylie in your portfolio.

GBC still has the license for exploitation of the trade mark of Katy Perry and manage the Jennifer Lopez, David Beckham or even Cristiano Ronaldo.