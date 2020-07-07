Kendall and Kylie Jenner accused of not paying their workers !

While the products of Kylie and Kendall Jenner are selling like hot cakes, they are accused of not paying their workers !

The brand of Kylie and Kendall Jenner proved to be a great success ! But the two sisters are at the center of a big scandal. Not do not pay their workers in bangladesh ! MCE TV tells you everything in detail !

In regards to the business, Kendall and Kylie Jenner do not have the same level as that of Kim Kardashian ! Quite on the contrary ! The Jenner has a very bad reputation.

And exactly ! They are currently in the center of a great controversy. The two brunettes are, therefore, accused of not paying their bills.

Well, yes ! You’re not dreaming ! According to reports of the Diet of the Prada and the Remake, Kendall and Kylie Jenner was going to pay, therefore, not those of your suppliers. Thing it therefore has a great impact on the workers of Bangladesh.

The company Global Brands Group manufactures clothing Kendall + Kylie. The non-profit organization Remake, below, says that the health crisis has had consequences in the life of the workers of bangladesh… They have worked hard to make these garments.

“The factories are facing a severe liquidity crisis. The women that manufactured the clothes are placed in the greater situation of vulnerability. Does recevant more salary, despite the fact that have already done the hard work, these women may die of hunger. “

Kendall and Kylie Jenner are not going to pay their workers

There are many who have denounced this injustice. But team Kendall + Kylie deny any block. Last month, the representative of the brand said :

“The mark of Kendall + Kylie belongs to Canada Inc. The the brand is not produced in Bangladesh. Therefore, these allegations are not accurate “.

One thing is for sure ! The non-profit association Remake does not let go of the case, so that the sisters will not have to pay the worker as it should be !

And, although Kendall and Kylie Jenner the threat. In effect, Remake has, therefore, been threatened to be sued.

