Kendall and Kylie Jenner fix things

The sisters have ironed out their differences after a recent fight seen on “Keeping Up with The Kardashians.”

Kendall and Kylie Jenner have resolved their differences days after the duo left their fans concerned about their tense moments on the recent episode of “Keeping Up with The Kardashians.”

Fans breathed a sigh of relief after Kylie shared a video on social media, confirming that their relationship is not affected by the recent episode.

Kendall is one of the highest-paid models in the world, while Kylie is a defining figure in the social media landscape.