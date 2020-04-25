Kendall and Kylie Jenner in a sexy fashion during their confinement !

On his account Instagram, Kylie Jenner has shared a photo where she appears very sexy with its large soeu, the beautiful Kendall !

On social networks, many influencers recall with the nostalgia of old time. This is particularly the case of Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner or Kendall.

There are few, Kim Kardashian has entrusted to her fans that she had found some old photos of his youth or of his children. But this time, it’s Kylie Jenner who has also caught the Canvas with a new cliché really very sexy.

In fact, this Sunday, march 22, Kylie Jenner has also posted a new photo on his account Instagram. It was displayed alongside her big sister Kendall. And the least we can say is that the young women appear more sexy than ever.

They have also taken the fitting glued to the other. Wearing only a bra top white, the latter has also put in value their body of dream. For its part, the mom of Stormi is displayed with a blonde wig. For his part, Kendall has taken the pose with her hair natural.

Instagram: Kendall and Kylie Jenner in sexy fashion gilrs !

With their fiery eyes, Kylie Jenner and Kendall have clearly rise the temperature on the social network. With her photo, the contestant of reality tv has garnered more than 4.6 million “likes” in just a few hours from its fans.

In the comments, they did not fail to compliment the two sisters. It must be said that this kind of moment of nostalgia was a pleasure to subscribers. These last time, Kylie Jenner and Kendall did not appear also close to that during their youth.

This small snapshot shows that despite everything, they remain close to one another. In this photo, Kendall Jenner has asked her sister : “Aren’t we fighting ? “ to be translated by ” On is not played ? “.

