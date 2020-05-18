Kendall and Kylie Jenner in front of the law because… a thong !

Kylie and Kendall are very close. The last two daughters of Kris Jenner spend a lot of time together and share a lot of things… Even the worries ! Recently accused of plagiarism by a brand of ready-to-wear, they must meet their act. They are accused of having copied a design introduced by the brand Klauber Bros for the border of a thong and a nightie of their mark Kendall + Kylie which is, moreover, too many more to mention… Klauber Bros is claiming all of the profits made thanks to the parts copied.

The complaint, which was filed in California, includes photos of the different models that “show similarities in the composition, the arrangement, the composition and the appearance of the drawings,” according to the tabloid TMZ. And this is not the first time that the two young women will be dragged before the court. In fact, in 2015, the brand Island Company has pursued has pursued for alleged theft of a logo. They had created, in collaboration with the brand PacSun, a T-shirt “Run away. Fall in love. Never return” similar to the slogan “Quit your job. Buy a ticket. Get a tan. Fall in love. Never return “.

On his side, Kylie Jenner had also been the subject of several investigations concerning its brand, Kylie Cosmetics (of which she has sold the units). Its famous logo of a mouth on that snake down the different colors had already been used by another cosmetics brand, well before it. The singer australian Kylie Minogue had also filed a complaint against the mother of Stormi because his first name was “Kylie” was a brand, HIS trademark, well before the success Kylie Jenner.

Decidedly, in the Kardashian/Jenner, the trial we know !

Fallon C.