KENDALL AND KYLIE JENNER JOKE ABOUT THEIR DIFFERENCES IN A FUN TIKTOK

Kendall and Kylie Jenner have teamed up to participate in a nice challenge on TikTok, in which you have to choose between two categories proposed from time to time.

To express their preference, they have decided to walk towards the favorite category: many times they have taken different paths, some have taken the same one.

So the eldest – Kendall, 25 – went towards ” supermodel “, since she is a supermodel for work, while the 23-year-old tried, but her sister pushed her towards ” Instagram model ” (Kylie has recently exceeded the incredible figure of 200 million followers on the social network ).

Then the love life, with Kendall going to basketball players (confirmed having dated two basketball players in the past ), while Kylie to rappers (she was with Tyga and Travis Scott, with the latter she had the daughter Stormi ).

The first, which is a soap and water type, then chose the “low maintenance” category, while the second, which is known as the makeup guru, moved towards “high maintenance”.

On two categories they agreed: both are mom and dad’s favorite and both chose “stay at home” rather than “go out” (although Kylie joked by sneaking into the “going out” category).

An idea to copy if you live with your brothers or sisters, or remotely with friends!