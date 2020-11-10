Kendall and Kylie Jenner stopped talking for a month

The sisters stopped speaking after heated arguments that were seen on their family reality show.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner resumed their communication, having stopped talking for a month after some discussions they starred in the family reality show.

The smallest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has always been very close, they even share the same circle of friends, with whom they meet and enjoy fun parties that they enjoy to the fullest.

But as is normal between siblings, things do not always go well, and recently, they made their differences evident in one of the chapters of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’, anger that lasted for a month.

Her sister Khloé explained the incident as a war of ‘pride’ and ‘egos’, and that neither of them was willing to decline and defended their own positions.