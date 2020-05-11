Kendall and Kylie Jenner very annoyed by Khloé Kardashian ? The surprising revelations

All is not rosy within the family, the most famous of the United States ! Kourtney Kardashian who would stop KUWTK because of tensions with Kim is not the only one to know a few small family conflicts. If you’re a fan of the program, you are not without knowing that in spite of the success, the love and the complicity, the clan Kardashian-Jenner also knows a good number of disputes. This time, the tensions relate to Kendall, Kylie and Khloé. The two young women of 22 and 24 would more the tragedies constant about the love life of Khloé who can not decide about Tristan, and even going so far as to threaten to cut ties if it continues to deal with it !

After Radar Onlinea close to Kendall and Kylie has also confirmed : “They have had enough and are tired of the drama surrounding Khloé and don’t want to have to deal with it at least that it finally”. The two youngest of the clan would also not digested that their big sister is not this the 70 years of Caitlyn Jenner and even think that Khloé did not dare to come because of his strained relationship with their father. According to a source, the reasons why Kendall and Kylie are angry are rather legitimate : “Khloé is not responding to the calls, she gets drunk at parties and starts talking ill of their father and other members of the family. In addition, she is late to meetings or does not attend and this has negative consequences for everyone”. The tensions will eventually subside ? Case to follow. In the rest of the news, Demi Lovato is once again a couple, and officially introduces her new boyfriend.