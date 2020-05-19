Kendall confides on the mental disorder eating away at her since her childhood

Kendall Jenner has decided to speak out and confide about this evil eating away at her since she was small. The beautiful appears to be suffering from a mental disorder, and she finally made the decision to engage in the face to his fans, and to remind those who suffer that they are not alone. It tells you everything !

Dakota Johnson breaks the silence to talk about his depression

The star of the saga, Fifty shades of discretion was also a revelation to make about his health. It was the word then for the Cosmopolitan magazine, and was the revelations about the depression from which she is suffering since her teens.

The one that revealed what annoyed him the most about his partner on-screen book during the interview :” I constantly think about the state of the world at this time. It keeps me awake at night, all night, every night… My brain goes into dark places and mad…“. The beautiful then describes his experience with the disease :” I fight depression since I was young, since I was about 14 or 15 years old. It is with this moment, with the help of professionals that I said to myself : ‘Oh, this is something in which I can fall.’ But I have learned to find it beautiful, because it helps me to feel the world. I guess I have a lot of complexities, but they do not leave me. I don’t have the problem of someone else. “

Today, it’s Kendall Jenner, who relies on his mental disorder.

Kendall Jenner reveals suffer from anxiety since his tender youth

And it is for Good Morning Americathat the beautiful has delivered on his illness. She then speaks of her struggle during her childhood before that the doctors do the diagnosing. “I was really very young and I remember having the impression of not being able to breathe and then I let off some steam about my mother. I told her : Mom, I feel as if I could not breathe. Something is not right, ” started it.

Before you continue : “And then she took me home to several doctors just to make sure everything was going well physically. But nobody had ever told me that I had anxiety. There may be three or four years, it is completely back, I had panic attacks and crazy and I finally got good information I need. “

The one who met cash at a hater on his relationships with basketball players then explains that these crises often recur when she is not busy doing something. “When I don’t have much to do, I tend to become anxious. And to calm myself, I read a book, or I meditate, ” finished it.