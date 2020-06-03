Kendall Jenner : A stalker enters her home, his body guards intervene

The top model Stella Maxwell, the actress Alison Wheeler, Kylie Jenner… Several celebrities have been and are victims of harassment. The name of Kendall Jenner also appears on this sad list. A man has been arrested at the home of the star and was sentenced to thirty days in jail.

The info is signed TMZ ! The u.s. site reveals that Richard Eggers, age 27, was sentenced to thirty days in jail and 3 years of probation following his arrest at the home of Kendall Jenner, the Hollywood Hills. The young man has first been neutralized by security officers in position at the top model, who were then called the police. It was introduced after having illegally entered the home of a neighbor of Kendall.

During his arrest, Richard Eggers pleaded canvass the houses in the neighborhood for a petition calling for the impeachment of the president of the United States, Donald Trump.