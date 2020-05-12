Kendall Jenner accused of cruelty to animals, she is wickedly clasher on the web

A bad buzz more in the family, the most famous of the United States… If the last Khloé Kardashian was violently clasher by the internet users after advertising for slimming products, it is the turn of his little sister to be at the heart of a new controversy. This time, Kendall Jenner is accused of animal cruelty and more specifically her dog, Pyro, a doberman. The reason for this ? A recent photo of the young woman in the full walk with him where you can see the dog wear a collar with claws in order to educate and compel it to obey. The principle of this accessory is to tighten the neck of the animal when it pulls too much a brutal way according to the people who have vehemently condemned the young woman.

Kendall Jenner is just gross. Cutting your dogs tail, sticking rods in its ears, training it with devices that cause bread. All so she can get a cool pic for her Instagram, not to mention she’s had about 5 different dogs. Whatever looks aesthetically good with her feed. Gross. pic.twitter.com/0vO4wa0gwK — ???? (@blondelebowski) January 21, 2020

Revolted, some Twitter users have taken to the little sister of Kim : “Kendall Jenner is just disgusting. Cut the tail of your dog, stick the stems into the ears, the train with the devices that cause pain. All of this in order to have a nice picture for his Instagram, not to mention that she has had about 5 different dogs. Anything that seems aesthetically well for his feed” while another user complained about the use of this type of accessory : “I am a behaviourist for 5 years and I have trained each dog to walk politely with a leash, he weighs 2 or 70 kilos. It is the equipment safe to walk. Clamps to pin the cause of the pain and discomfort and that is why they sometimes work”. The young woman would end it by applying these tips ? Elsewhere in the news, Cody Simpson reveals he is willing to have kids with Miley Cyrus.