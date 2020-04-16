Kendall Jenner adorable with bunny ears !

Kendall Jenner has shared a childhood memory for Easter. In fact, the star has unveiled a photo of her when she was little !

Kendall Jenner has already created the surprise on Instagram. The pretty brunette has revealed an adorable photo of her when she was a child. Discover the photo unique !

Kendall Jenner loves to interact with his fans on the web. In fact, the bomb is very active on social networks. And she never hesitates to publish pictures are very personal.

The star-ledger over the days on her profile. And his fans love to follow his adventures. They are also more of 126 million follow the top on Instagram. Amazing !

Kendall Jenner gives himself so completely to make fun of it to its admirers. Yesterday, the it-girl has, therefore, benefited from Easter to reveal a photo novel of his childhood.

In fact, the young woman has posted a photo of her when she was small. We can then discover with rabbit ears. Adorable !

Kendall Jenner was so surprised the web with this shot. And for good reason : the star is unrecognizable ! This last wears a short bob and a fringe. It then becomes difficult to recognize the top 24 !

The fans have been many to respond to this image memory. It must be said that the mini Kendall is adorable. Its cliché has been around the canvas.

This is not the first time that the pretty brunette sharing the memories on Instagram. In fact, the sister of Kim enjoys the benefits of containment for out of many memories.

Yesterday, the bomb has also reposted a photo of her with his old hairstyle. It thus appeared with blond hair. What it takes to surprise its subscribers !

The internet users are not, therefore, at the end of their surprise ! Kendall Jenner appears to be determined to share many unpublished photos on the web. We therefore look forward to see more ! And you, what do you think ?

