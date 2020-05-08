Kendall Jenner again in the light for Longchamp

(Relaxnews) – Ambassador of Longchamp from April 2018, Kendall Jenner re-enlist for the French house as part of his campaign was 2020. Photographed at different times of the day to play with the intensity of the light, the top american presents the powerful pieces of the new collection Longchamp evoking the theme of the season : the journey of the sun from dawn to dusk.

After taking a pose alongside horses, signed Longchamp, Kendall Jenner reconnected with its roots by featuring the summer collection 2020 as a leather goods manufacturer in the californian desert. A choice that is anything but the result of chance because the house has wanted to put the emphasis on the desired theme for her new collection by playing on the intensity of the light from the sun at various times of the day.

Performed by photographer Columbine Goldsmith, the campaign has also featured the perfect mix between parisian elegance and relaxation in california that characterizes the collection. The cliché flagship of the campaign shows the star of the catwalk under the light of the midday sun wearing a mini-dress in red leather. A color that contrast sharply with the azure sky and the neutrals of the rocks that surround the top. Kendall Jenner wears a mini version of the iconic sac Roseau Longchamp, which is distinguished by its clasp in bamboo.

Two other photographs were taken at dawn and at dusk. On the first, the model has slipped into a hooded robe nylon pastel pink and wears a mini-sac Roseau black patent leather, while on the second, the brown slender wears a leather coat and a bag Roseau leather of Barenia calfskin, decorated with a shoulder strap studded.

If Kendall Jenner is lending his traits to the house of Longchamp for several seasons, this did not prevent her to pose for other luxury brands. The top american has recently appeared in campaigns for Liu Jo, Versace, Stuart Weitzman, Giambattista Valli x H&M or Calvin Klein.