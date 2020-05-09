Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons inseparable since they got back together, we know more about their reconciliation

Just like her big sister Kourtney Kardashian, which is no longer concealed with Younes Bendjima, Kendall Jenner went as a couple with her ex-boyfriend Ben Simmons. Separated in may of last year, the two lovebirds have decided to give it a second chance. In mid-December 2019, the top-model has also been noticed at one of the basketball matches of his beloved. It does not take more to frighten the fans. Today, we learn more about this flashback surprise. “They separated because it was becoming difficult to continue their relationship because of their busy schedules. But they have kept in contact, their rupture has never been chaotic, therefore, there was no rancor between them. These past few weeks, Kendall has spent a lot of time with Ben in Philadelphia. As soon as she can, she goes there to see” said one source to E! News

According to the informant, the same problem, however, continues to persist for Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons. Overwhelmed by their careers, the two lovebirds have always been so hard to find a moment to spend time together. Despite these difficulties, the couple seems determined to change his bad habits and to do everything for her romance work this time : “They love, love, love and everyone wants to be part of the life of the other. They are so comfortable together and laugh constantly. It works well between them. When their schedule allows and they can see each other, they do everything for that to happen. Ben wants to take his break to the season in Los Angeles.” Let’s hope that this second chance will be good. In the rest of the news, here are the signs which show that between KJ Apa and Clara Berry, this is serious !