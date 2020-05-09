Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons of new couple, these indices leave no room for doubt (VIDEO)

Kendall Jenner, who announced recently the qualities that a man must have to please him, is no longer a heart to take. Yes, the top-model in america is settled in the arms of her ex-boyfriend, the basketball player, Ben Simmons. And the clues confirming their return of flame are many. According to the information revealed by TMZ, the two lovebirds celebrated the New Year together. For the occasion, the sports had released the game in praising l’attico, restaurant, rooftop chic Philadelphia. As you can see on this videothe two lovers arrived at the same time on the strokes 23: 30 before the party until the end of the night.

To celebrate the transition to 2020, an account Instagram fan of Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons shared a video on which the couple embraces during New Year’s eve of last year. Amused to see this moment of tenderness, the basketball player, did not hesitate to comment on the publication of an emoji language. In a move that has alarmed internet users. On Saturday, 4 January, the two lovebirds were also spotted shopping with Justine Skye at Target, and then went to eat doughnuts at Federal Donuts. You will understand, these two are inseparable. Cute ! Elsewhere in the news, be aware that an actress of Lucifer was cracking Tom Ellis.