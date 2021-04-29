Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker move in together, say

Everything seems to indicate that the famous model Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend Devin Booker have already taken a big step within their love affair, as reported by various media outlets, claim that they are already living together.

That’s right, after almost a year of rumors, a source has made known to People magazine that socialite and basketball confirmed their romance and even live together.

As you recalled, several rumors emerged for a few months that Kendall Jenner was having an affair with basketball player Devin Booker.

In addition, as if that were not enough, in last February of this year, both the entrepreneur and Devin made several posts in their Instagram stories where they both appeared together.

One of the photographs shows the two laughings together as he lies on top of her in what appears to be a kitchen, however, neither the model nor the basketball player had made their relationship official.

And while the two have chosen to keep their love affair away from social media and the public eye, People magazine claims that Devin has even moved into the home of family member Kardashian-Jenner.

After several months of speculation, a series of snapshots began circulating on social media where Kendall and Booker can be seen walking the streets of New York.

These photographs show the couple leaving a SoHo restaurant, and in the pictures, you can see both holding hands.

In case you didn’t know it yet, Devin Booker is an American professional basketball player for the PHOENIX Suns of the NBA and the basketball player is 24 years old.

At the age of 18, Devin made his professional debut for the Phoenix Suns in October 2015 after playing one season with the University of Kentucky’s Wildcats.

It is worth mentioning that Devin Booker is one of the richest athletes in the world with a net worth of 40 million pesos.

In fact, his father, Melvin Booker, was also a professional basketball player and competed in the NBA, so the sport carries him in his blood.

While over the years the beautiful influencer has established hesitated as the most famous models and according to Forbes magazine, in 2018, Kendall Jenner, would have revenues of approximately 22 million euros, which made it the most sought after within the industry.

It should be noted that Kendall Jenner has been linked to many famous musicians and athletes over the years and has managed to keep most of their romances private.

From singers like Harry Styles and Nick Jonas to basketball players like Ben Simmons and Devin Booker, Kylie Jenner’s sister has definitely had great luck in love.

As you may recall, Jenner and former One Direction member Harry Styles were first linked in January 2014 after dining together and skiing at Mammoth Mountain in California.

They were seen again, however, now kissing in December 2015 aboard yachts in Anguel and St. Bart.

On the other hand, the star of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and the singer of “Jealous”, Nick Jonas, had a brief adventure in the summer of 2015 after their friend, Gigi Hadid, and his brother, Joe Jonas, who were dating at the time, introduced them.