Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles : former settle finally their accounts

Thus, Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles had, among other things, the eggnog 1000-year-old, jelly of blood of cow and pork tongue, and nèpes (scorpions, water) are set on salad leaves.

To the question “What(s) song(s) of your new album for me(nt) ?“asked by Kendall, Harry preferred to eat the sperm of cod rather than responding. The supermodel has invited her to swallow his food, a suggestion that the hero of the film Dunkirk (2017) replied : “Spitting or swallowing, that is the question.“

As for Kendall Jenner, she first agreed to classify his brothers and sisters the best to the worst parent, rather than to drink eggnog out of date. “Rob, Khloé, Kim, Kylie, Kourtney“, she said, between two fits of laughter. The pretty brunette of 24 years old then tasted a smoothie salmon, thus avoiding the need to give the name of the model the most unpleasant she had met. Finally, Kendall has eaten a bull’s penis, and is provided to identify the star who tried to flirt in private message on Instagram.

Fine Line is the name of the new album of Harry Styles. The project comes out this Friday 13 December 2019.