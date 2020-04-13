Kendall Jenner and Justin Bieber criticized for speaking privilege in a time of pandemic

Kendall Jenner and Justin Bieber are under the fire of criticism, then, that their recent comments on the quarantine are “deaf and dumb”

Friday, during a session of Instagram Live, the global icons have been joined by the wife of Beiber, Hailey Baldwin, as they told how they were lucky while insulation in their homes in california respective during the outbreak of coronavirus.

After Justin had asked Kendall to what extent his new home he liked, she replied: “Oh my God, this is literally my favorite place on the planet. I have worked so long to bring it to the point where I am. I’ve renovated for about a year.”

“What chance do we have to be able to love – a lot of people obviously at this time have a situation of shit,” said the pop singer. “You know, they look at us and obviously, we’ve worked hard to know where we are, so it is as if you can’t feel bad for what we have.”

justin bieber, hailey and kendall jenner being disconnected from reality

“I think about that all the time,” comes Kendall.

Justin added: “But I think that the simple fact of taking the time to recognize that there are people really stun is important.”

Subscribers have quickly accessed Twitter to show their disapproval.

“Thank god, they we” acknowledge “. IF LARGE. Suddenly, my debts are cleared and I am no longer unemployed,” wrote one user as another shared, “I am sure that all of the newly unemployed are grateful to know justin bieber thought about them being poor. “

I can no longer bear with celebrities and influencers making comments COVID.

Maybe just being a human being – you are not an expert. Shut up and cook the banana bread and stay at home.

The silence of Kendall when Justin said that we have worked hard to know where we are because she knows that she has not done and has just been born in the fame and money LMAO

omgg can we please cancel the rest of justin

A historian of the chair of the pop culture has intervened in the posting: “The career of Justin Bieber has started because Usher and has met him singing on YouTube. The father of Kendall Jenner is an olympian. The father of Hailey Bieber is a hollywood star. Out of here, to be “blessed” and “work hard”.

During this time, the three friends have finished their conversation video discussing how they spent their time during the quarantine, Kendall revealing that she was walking his dog and liked to make the tie.

“At what point is it fun to die tie by the way?” Said Bieber. “It is so much fun.”

The trio of superstars has not yet responded to the backlash.

Check out more critics share their feelings on the session IG below!

Justin Bieber live could be a skit so funny on celebrities who are deaf

The career of Justin Bieber has started because Usher and has met him singing on YouTube. The father of Kendall Jenner is an olympian. The father of Hailey Bieber is a hollywood star. Get out of here with be "blessed" and "work hard"

Thank god, they we “acknowledge”. IF GRATEFUL. Suddenly, my debts are clearly erased and I am no longer unemployed

I am sure that all of the newly unemployed are grateful to know that Justin Bieber thought they were poor

Kendall said: “Wait, let me open a can of cold pepsi

