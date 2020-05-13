Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian : They fall on their ex in the evening

Still as accomplices, Kylie and Kendall Jenner (22 and 23 years old) have enjoyed a night between the sisters on August 23, 2019. The two young women have been able to count on the presence of their big sister Kourtney Kardashian, also of the party, to celebrate the birthday of their friend DJ Daniel Chetrit. The three stars of reality tv have made an appearance noticed with the Nice Guy, a club in trendy West Hollywood.

It is hand in hand that the younger girls to the clan Kardashian arrived, greeted by a horde of paparazzi. For the occasion, Kendall highlighted her slender figure from the top in a combination neckline, accessorised with a mini bag Prada and sandals thin heels. Her sister Kylie wore a short dress Dolce & Gabbana and white sneakers.

For its part, Kourtney Kardashian wore a look with one of his little sisters in top and leather pants brown. As reported by the magazine Peoplethe American of 40 years has crossed two of its ex-companions during the evening : the French Younes Bendjima, 25 years old, from which it is separated since the summer of 2018, as well as the young model of 21 years old Luka Sabbath, with whom she has flirted a few months until last October. “Kourtney has praised Younes, but has then had no further interaction with him“testified one source.