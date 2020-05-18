Kendall Jenner appears in a project as freaking amazing !

Kendall Jenner to share everything with his fans. Most recently, she has unveiled her latest fashion project on the Canvas. The photos are amazing !

Kendall Jenner is on all fronts ! The pretty brunette is one of the models most in vogue at the time. On its social networks, the sister of Kylie has shared her latest fashion project. The shooting is also fairly original. MCE TV explain to you.

A DAILY WELL FILLED !

Kendall goes on to dazzle the fashion world ! This Monday, January 17, 2020, the daughter of Kris Jenner has been participating in the scrolls of Burberry Ricardo Tisci ! To make the show, the young woman was not alone. The larger mannequins were also part of the experience ! Like sisters Hadid, or even Irina Shayk. A parterre of stars was present there to attend the event, which was held in London.

Without surprise, Kendall Jenner has also attracted all eyes ! With his outfit, but not only. Its elegance and beauty also are his trademark. In the meantime, the young woman has made the buzz on the web. The reason for this ? The pretty brunette has unveiled her latest photo shoot. You will see, it is worth the detour. The proof in pictures !

Kendall Jenner made the buzz with her latest fashion project !

As you can see, Kendall Jenner has not shared a photo shooting usual. This time, the top appears with hair ultra-long. The young woman poses in an original way. His complexion is pale, the make-up, nude is put ! In any case, his shots seem to have conquered its community. In the thread of comments from his photos, the compliments abound elsewhere, from all sides !

“Woooow… sublime” can we as well as her posts or : “Incredible, it’s not bad I like ! ” . Being a top model, recognized, Kendall Jenner works with some of the greatest artists. The young woman likes to take risks, but whatever she does it is always successful ! Proof : millions of people have “liked” his photos. Well done Kendall !

