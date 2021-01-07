Kendall Jenner appears on the cover of Vogue

With her dazzling beauty, the reality TV star is the cover of the February issue of Vogue China.

Kendall Jenner appeared on the cover of Vogue with her ravishing beauty, after taking a break from filming her final season of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’.

The reality TV star appeared to be a butterfly among the pink and red roses, in stunning images taken in a beautiful garden for the Vogue China February 2021 cover shoot.

Kylie Jenner’s 25-year-old sister, during filming, by Emma’s director Autumn de Wilde, looked elegant with little eye makeup and blush in a floral outfit with a dark background.

Kendall Jenner recently visited Lake Tahoe and Aspen to film the latest episode of her hit reality show series, ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians.’