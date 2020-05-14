Kendall Jenner, ASAP Rocky, and Justin Bieber pose for 50 years of Calvin Klein

(Relaxnews) – The company Calvin Klein is celebrating its 50 years, and for the occasion, she appealed to a staple of the current environment of fashion and entertainment.

The claw of american, which belongs to the group PVH Corp, is preparing to unveil a limited edition collection called CK50. It will be offered on calvinklein.com and amazon.com from 15 October, as reported by WWD. This capsule collection will include ready-to-wear women’s, men’s, below and coins fully branded with the monogram of the brand.

The campaign, under the guidance of fashion photographer and film director Glen Luchford, will include a variety of heads are known which came to symbolise the five past decades. The brand has already posted on Instagram pictures and videos showing Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey, in his little outfit, the mannequin star Kendall Jenner, the rapper A$AP Rocky and models Kyla Coleman and Abby Champion.

While Bieber intertwine in underwear, Kendall Jenner has been photographed in a set leggings and tight t-shirt with, while A$AP Rocky displays a set of jacket and pants struck with the same motif printed in white on black. Troye Sivan, Liu Wen, Parker Van Noord and Rebecca Leigh Longendyke should also be included in this campaign outside the norm.

The claw Calvin Klein is accustomed to campaigns in the top flight, the Kardashian sisters, Millie Bobby Brown and the mannequins stars Kaia and Presley Gerber are among the latest stars to have taken the break for the brand in recent years.