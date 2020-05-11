Kendall Jenner : Beauty night with Gigi Hadid

When they are not in a trip, photo shoot or at a society evening, the top models are enjoying a well-deserved break. Proof in image with Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid : Tuesday, the two friends braved the cold new york to go to dinner.

In normal times, Kendall Jenner lives in Los Angeles with her whole family. She lived in New York since Saturday 16 November 2019. The pretty brunette just 24 years old (celebrated on November 3, 2019) there has still been seen on Tuesday 19 November. Kendall joined his girlfriend Gigi Hadid for a dinner in head-to-head.

It is in the restaurant Carbone, located in the district of Greenwich Village, as Kendall and Gigi shared a good meal. The two young women are among the many prestigious clients of the institution-starred in the Michelin Guide. Irina Shayk, the actor Ray Liotta and singer Bebe Rexha attend also.

On Tuesday night, Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid were primed for this date friendly. In green jacket and black pants in leather, the big sister of Kylie Jenner has been wowing lovers of style. Gigi wore a vest and a t-shirt of the collection Has-Cold-Wall* in collaboration with Diesel, a pair of grey jeans and black boots, outfit more casual than the stunning gown cream Helmut Lang that she had given to the Country Music Awards.