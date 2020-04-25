Kendall Jenner celebrates the anniversary of Derek Blasberg at a distance !

In his Story, Instagram, Kendall Jenner was held to celebrate the birthday of her friend, the famous journalist Derek Blasberg !

Confined in it, Kendall Jenner has wanted to wish a very Happy Birthday his long-time friend, the journalist Derek Blasberg. MCE TV says it all !

Kendall Jenner is more than ever present on the social networks. The sister of Kylie Jenner is only to be confined.

So to make this period a nice time to live, she takes the news of their loved ones. His family lived in moreover, in the same geographical area.

For the anniversary of her half-sister Kourtney, for examplethe young woman went to her home… At least in his car !

Containment requires, best friends Kourtney Kardashian have made the trip to celebrate, from their car, the anniversary of the ex Scott Disick.

Kendall Jenner wants to the anniversary of the journalist, Derek Blasberg

After the desired the anniversary of her BFF, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner has you want another party ! This time, it is a question of Derek Blasberg.

The young man, journalist by profession, is a long-time friend of the half-sister of Kim Kardashian. The pretty brunette has had a thought for his friend on the occasion of his 38 years.

Their story of friendship goes back to 2016. In this period, the dummy and the journalist meet, therefore, on the occasion of an interview for CNN Style.

Very quickly, they became great friends. We see, therefore, set out of the house LVMH on the Avenue Montaigne in Paris on march 2, 2017, on the occasion of the paris Fashion Week and during the parade Longchamp in 2019.

Then, Kendall Jenner would not have missed the birthday of his friend long time for anything in the world ! To do this, the pretty brunette shared a cliché on which she makes a grimace.

The young woman has posted several émojis heart. A short message, as usual Kendall Jenner. After all, it is the intention that counts !

