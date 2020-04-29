Kendall Jenner celebrates the anniversary of her brand of toothpaste !

Kendall Jenner is thrilled ! His brand of toothpaste has already been 1 year ! The star has prepared a nice surprise to his fans to thank them for their support !

Kendall Jenner has celebrated a very important date on Instagram ! And for good reason : it’s been one year already that the star is at the head of its own brand of toothpaste ! Check out her lovely message !

A year ago, Kendall Jenner has decided to create his own brand. In fact , the bomb has to set aside her modeling career to start in the business of well-being !

The it-girl has imagined Moon : a specialized brand in the oral hygiene. It offers a selection of toothpastes and accessories for the teeth.

Kendall Jenner has impressed his fans by announcing this new project ! It must be said that the young woman stands out from her sisters, and their brands of make-up !

Against all odds, mark Kendall hardcover ! Some of its products have become essential. And internet users continue to fall for the inventions of the top ! Amazing !

This is 1 year that Moon meeting a nice success. Kendall wished, therefore, to make a little statement to celebrate the first anniversary of its brand.

Kendall Jenner proved a massive hit with his trademark Moon !

The star has shared a pub for his toothpaste. She wrote in the caption : “Happy birthday, Moon ! There are so much of the things that happen. And still a lot of smiles to embellish ! Click for a very special gift ! “.

Kendall Jenner still has plenty of ideas for his brand. And the young wife of 24 years, we spare so many surprises ! No doubt about it : the bomb is likely to rage, with its future products !

However, it will be a little wait before you learn more. Indeed, the crisis of the Covid-19 has pushed the projects of Kendall. And its products may take a bit of a delay.

Nevertheless, Kendall Jenner continues to mobilize. The it-girl has even sent the product Moon the nursing staff to american.We love it !

