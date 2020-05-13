Kendall Jenner changes look and goes blonde for Burberry

On the occasion of the London fashion week, Kendall Jenner appeared in a whole new style.

Blue, pink, green… in the Kardashian, it is not uncommon to wear color all the more zany one than the other. Only Kendall Jenner was up here except wearing since childhood her beautiful brunette hair. But on the occasion of the fashion week, which takes place this time in London, the model of 23 years appeared in the parade of the Haute Couture fashion house Burberry with hair platinum blonde on freshly dyed. And if the Kardashian sisters are known to wear wigs, it would seem that the hairstyle Kendall to be authentic.

Proud of her new look Kendall Jenner did not hesitate to share it with 115 million subscribers in Instagram. Whether in its story or in its posts, the older sister of Kylie Jenner was displayed from all angles : on the podium of Burberry in full parade, on the way back to the car with a friend after the show… And if this new blonde has surprised some fans in the beginning, others have quickly praised the young woman in the comments : “Blonde, brunette, you’re gorgeous”, “Beautiful ! The blond goes you so well !”, can be read. Some of his relatives were also delighted to see her change her head, like her friend Emily Ratajkowski : ‘The blond it’s the fire!” or her “momager”, her mom-manager, Kris Jenner : “I love you Kenny !!”.

Kendall Jenner has gone blonde © Instagram Kendall Jenner