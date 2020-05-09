Kendall Jenner claimed she did not take the quarantine seriously

2020-03-25 07:30:05

Kendall Jenner has reassured her fans that she takes the lock of the California “very seriously” during the outbreak of coronavirus.

Kendall Jenner has exposed the fact that it does not take seriously the fact of being in quarantine.

The model of 24-year-old is sent to Twitter to prevent his disciples ask him why it was out of the house in his car starting the engine of his engine during the outbreak of coronavirus, while Los Angeles is in lock-out.

A user, an account of fan, has shared a screen capture of the cliché Instagram Story by Kendall herself sitting in her red car classic, which she captioned, “It was just the start”, and has suppliée: “UHMMM NO, Stay Home.

@KendallJenner (sic) ”

Another responded to the account of the fans to defend Kendall, writing: “No, she just turn the car! (Sic)”

What they said: “oh okay HAHAHA I thought that she was going to walk on the face with tears of joy sorry (sic)”

The star of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ then explained that she stayed at home and took the measures “very seriously”, but reminded everyone that this was “not a bad idea” to take a “fresh air” while keeping a “safe”. distance”.

She explained: “of course I rest at home !! taking the quarantine seriously … but also not a bad idea to take a little bit of fresh air as long as you keep a safe distance with the other, and follow all directions 🙂 healthy (sic) ”

During this time, the sister of Kendall, Kylie Jenner, has admitted that she “loves” being at home during the pandemic.

The parent of the brothers and sisters Caitlyn Jenner has kept in touch with the beauty of 22 years via FaceTime every day since the California was put in detention in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 and thinks that she really likes being confined in his mansion because she can spend every minute of every day with her daughter Stormi, two years.

Caitlyn, age 70, said: “I think Kylie is happy because she is at home and spends a lot of time with Stormi and she loves it.”

While Kylie, the 22-year-Stormi – she has with her ex-partner Travis Scott – to keep her company, Kendall, 24 years old, is in Palm Springs with some of his friends.

Caitlyn explained: “Kendall has a few friends in Palm Springs. Everyone is facing.

“We simply must realize that the health of our country is much more important, and suck at a business level. And when things will stop and that things will return to normal at a given time, we will continue with it. At this time, everyone folds.

“Kylie is a man of the house. Kendall likes to go out, but [Kylie] love to be at home. She likes to cook, likes to be with the little Stormi. And it goes very well. “

