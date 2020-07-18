Kendall Jenner clashée dans son dernier tweet ?

Did Khloé Kardashian clash with her half-sister, Kendall Jenner in her last tweet? Rumor has invaded the web!

In the United States, COVID-19 continues to claim victims. Khloé Kardashian’s latest tweet could, therefore, serve as an example for Kendall Jenner.

Khloé Kardashian, therefore, had a very bad experience of being confined to her home. The 36-year-old was recluse at home with her daughter.

And that’s not all! Even if she never admitted it publicly, her ex, Tristan Thompson was also present.

As a reminder, Khloé had, therefore, left Tristan last February after discovering that he had been unfaithful to him. The father had kissed Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner’s former best friend.

According to the tabloid Us Weekly, Khloé and Tristan would have replaced the cover. A source close to Khloé told the magazine: “It’s not really something that Khloé talking now. It happened a year ago, it was difficult, but it has evolved. She just wants True to feel loved and have both parents in her life. ”

Very affected by COVID-19, Khloé Kardashian posted a tweet on social networks. And he shouldn’t leave Kendall Jenner indifferent.

Is Khloé Kardashian talking about Kendall in her last tweet?

Absent from social networks, especially Twitter, True’s mother has therefore made a triumphant comeback. And once again, she tweeted what was on her mind.

So yesterday Kim Kardashian’s sister wrote: “So people don’t take COVID-19 seriously. Please be careful so that we can stop the virus. “

But then, was this tweet personally targeted? It must, therefore, be said that for a few weeks, Kylie and Kendall Jenner do not seem to apply the rules of distancing.

Proof of this is that the two Jenner sisters left for a road trip in Utah with their close friends. And neither of them wore masks…