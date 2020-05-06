Kendall Jenner clashée for his new romance with a basketball player ? Her sisters argue in the face of the haters

It created a buzz on the web ! Recently, Kendall Jenner was spotted with a famous basketball player, what directly launch rumors of a new couple. Of course, it’s a lot to talk about, even if according to several sources, the young woman does not have a friendly relationship with Devin Booker. The young man seems to be an ex of Jordyn Woods, the former BFF Kylie Jenner. The couple had even had a double date in 2018 with Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons, as reported by TMZ. In any case, various users are convinced that they are really together, and some have not hesitated to criticize Kendall Jenner, laughing at the fact that it does not choose its small-friends, that because they are basketball players, like Blake Griffin and Ben Simmons. Suddenly, a hater has posted a humorous video showing 3 men “running” a child and wrote “NBA players are from Kendall Jenner” before you delete the post.

The haters let themselves go

A user has replied to it “maybe it is she who makes them go”… In the Face of these haters and the messages are incessant, on his getaway with Devin Booker, Kendall Jenner wanted to reply in a humorous way and very cash, writing in relation to this video of 3 men being removed : “They act as if I didn’t have full control of where I placed the vagina”. Very quickly, the young woman was supported by her sisters who have taken over his tweet, and share emoticons of laughter for Kim Kardashian, caskets for Khloé Kardashian and “lol, tweet of the year” for Kylie Jenner. The latter had initially responded to Kendall by “We love this beautiful pose of vagina” before eventually delete his tweet and share a message more discreet. One thing is for sure, Kendall Jenner has not had a cold in the eyes to respond to the haters and you can count on the support of his family in this situation ! Speaking of sisters, here is a return on their biggest clashes in the Incredible Family Kardashian.