Kendall Jenner clashée in your last tweet ?

Khloé Kardashian as she faced her half-sister Kendall Jenner in her latest tweet ? This is the rumor that has invaded the canvas !

In The United States, the COVID-19 is still making victims. The last tweet from Khloé Kardashian could therefore serve as an example to Kendall Jenner.

Khloé Kardashian has, therefore, lived very badly the fact of being confined to your home. The young woman of 36 years he was cloistered at home with her daughter.

And that’s not all ! Even if you never admitted it publicly, his ex, Tristan Thompson was also present.

As a reminder, Khloé had left Tristan in February after having discovered that he had been unfaithful. The father of the family had embraced Jordyn Woods, the ex best friend Kylie Jenner.

According to the tabloid Us Weekly, Khloé and Tristan would have returned the cover. A source close to Khloé has confided to the magazine : “This is not really something that Khloé is speaking now. It happened a year ago, it was hard, but it has evolved. She just wants the Truth feels loved and has both parents in his life.”.

Very affected by the COVID-19, Khloé Kardashian posted a tweet on the social networks. And you should not stop Kendall Jenner indifferent.

Khloé Kardashian speaks as she Kendall in his last tweet ?

Absent from the social networks, including Twitter, the mother of Truth has made a triumphant return. And once more, she tweeted that she had in the heart.

Therefore, yesterday, the sister of Kim Kardashian wrote : “The people do not, therefore, the COVID-19 seriously. Please be careful that we do not stop the virus.”.

But then, this tweet was he personally affected ? Therefore, we must say that since a couple of weeks, Kylie and Kendall Jenner don’t seem to apply the rules of estrangement.

The test is, the two sisters Jenner are parties to the agreement for a road trip to Utah in the company of their close friends. And none of them were wearing masks…

People are not taking #COVID19 seriously! Everyone please stay safe and together we can stop the spread. Thanks @GavinNewsom to try and protect our state 🙏🏽 send you all my love and prayers! ♥️♥️♥️ we’re going to get through this ♥️🙏🏽🙏🏽♥️ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 14, 2020

