Kendall Jenner cold with her sisters?

According to a rumor circulating on the web, model Kendall Jenner got angry with Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian.

To focus on her life, model and supermodel Kendall Jenner distances herself from her three Kardashian sisters. She is sick of it ! MCE explains everything to you.

Nothing is going well in the Kardashian clan – Jenner! If the women of the family advocate a perfect image and a wonderful understanding between them, this is not the case every day.

By the way, just watch a few episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians ( The Incredible Kardashian Family , in French) to realize it.

Argument after argument, the it-girls never stop . A situation that has the gift of annoying Kendall Jenner. Indeed, the model can no longer be always in the middle.

So, Kendall Jenner would have made a radical decision. With the Kardashians, it’s over! The pretty brunette does not want to deal with her sisters at all.

“Kendall says she takes a break from everyone except Kylie Jenner , who she stays close with. She wants to focus on her career and her life, ” an anonymous source told Gossip Cop.

Kendall Jenner has not confirmed anything

Thus, Kendall Jenner prefers to distance herself from Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian. She wants to keep her credibility!

“Kendall worked really hard to be taken seriously as a model and to separate professionally from Kim and the rest of the family. Now, all that hard work has been erased. “

Still, the Kardashian sisters continue to post photos with Kendall Jenner. The proof with one of the last publications of Khloé Kardashian.

“Nothing like a photo with ALL my sisters! You have no idea how difficult it is to argue with everyone for a photo, ” comments the young woman.

Moreover, Kim Kardashian shared one on the blue bird social network on July 17. So, are they really cold ? Case to be continued.