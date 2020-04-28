Kendall Jenner collaborates with Stuart Weitzman: the incredible video unveiled !

Kendall Jenner has been enjoying a huge success with the creators. The young woman presents her amazing collaboration with Stuart Weitzman.

Kendall Jenner does not cease to enlighten his fans with collabs always more crazy than the others. The pretty brunette has revealed video for Stuart Weitzman. MCE TV will reveal to you all !

MY LIFE Of a fashion ICON

On social networks, Kendall Jenner not finished not to dazzle his fans. It must be said that the profile Instagram of the young woman is incredible. It is simple. It does not publish a photo without make crack the Canvas. Moreover, it is very much appreciated by the public. In fact, the model has not less than 122 million subscribers. No, you’re not dreaming. It is indeed part of the celebrities of the most popular on the platform.

Kendall Jenner is also very popular with the fashion designers. We can not count the times she has worked with very large brands. There is little, the young woman then took part in the campaign Burberry. But that’s not all ! The public has also been able to find the dummy in the Fashion Week. The great class !

Kendall Jenner for Stuart Weitzman

The star of the networks has, therefore, recently made a surprise to his fans. Thus, it has unveiled his collab with Stuart Weitzman. The company of shoes luxuries has chosen Kendall Jenner to present their new collection. One thing is for sure. The video is just crazy !

It is, therefore, on his profile Instagram the video appears. “This is how I spent a day with Vogue Magazine and Stuart Weitzman“. Kendall Jenner see life in pink in this clip ! We see, therefore, go for a walk in a beautiful mansion with several pairs of shoes to the feet. Besides, the fans have loved it. “She is incredibly beautiful “. Khloe Kardashian has even reacted. “You are so beautiful Kenny ! “.

