Kendall Jenner digs up a photo invisible to Caitlyn Jenner before surgery gender reassignment

The top model the best paid Kendall Jenner has posted a rare photo of her with her father, Bruce Jenner, on Instagram Stories and he showed his nostalgia for the good old days.

As you can see in the photo, Kendall and Bruce have been photographed together and they seemed happy while having fun in a swimming pool. This photo is also one of the rare photos of Bruce before the surgery sex change.

As you may already know, Bruce Jenner has undergone a sex-change operation in February 2015 and has changed its kind legal and his name after the surgery.

Five years after the surgery of reassignment of sex Caitlyn, Kendall revealed today this picture of herself invisible with her father and has shown his desire for these days.

A few days earlier, Kendall has published the latest in a series of photos of Met Gala on his page Instagram official, and has proven how she was beautiful in the past. It has also left a mini-note in the legend.

Here’s what Kendall Jenner has written:

“A few HIGHLIGHTS of the past. “

