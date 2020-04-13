Kendall Jenner displays all blonde and surprises her fans !

Kendall Jenner has created the surprise on Instagram. And for good reason : the bomb has shared a photo of her fully blonde ! Check out the photo !

Kendall Jenner has shared a memory wonder on Instagram. In fact, the bomb has posted pictures of itwhen she was blonde. Users have therefore been many to respond. MCE says it all !

Kendall Jenner is very active on the web. In fact, the star to share everything with his fans. Shoot, selfie, a souvenir of travel… the pretty brunette has nothing to hide !

The it-girl continues to put full view to users despite the containment. It is fun to out of old records of it.

Yesterday, the bomb has amazed its 126 million subscribers. The reason for this ? An old photo dating back several months where the star is completely blonde.

Kendall Jenner is unrecognizable in the photo ! In fact, the star addresses a blond polar that changes from its usual look. The fans have not taken a long time before responding !

Internet users are more 4, 7 million love the photo. And they do not hesitate to give their opinion in the comments.

Kendall Jenner blonde : she astonishes the users with its new look !

Kendall Jenner wrote in the caption : “A week being blonde ! You remember ? “. And obviously the fans have not forgotten this madness capillary.

“You can’t forget “,“I love this look “,“You’re a pretty blonde “, “Rebuilt this color ! “,“it means you went too well “ can I read among the responses. Like what, this look is unanimously !

Then, Kendall would consider it to become blonde ? For the moment, the star remains a fan of its brown color. But the notice of the surfers could well tempt him take the plunge.

Anyway, the it-girl always makes feeling on the canvas. In blonde as in brunette, the sister of Kim amazes the users ! And latest not been able to get their photos !

Kendall Jenner is experiencing a huge success on the Instagram. And this last one has not finished surprise us !

