Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Hadid : The bombs of the fashion show Versace

They were all present ! Until Monday 24 February, the city of Milan in Italy is in turmoil on the occasion of the Fashion Week autumn-winter of 2020-2021. And for the fashion show Versace’s Friday, 21, all of the biggest supermodels of the era were present on the runway but also in the first rank, in front row. The lucky ones present were able to see Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber, but also Stella Maxwell, Natasha Poly, Anja Rubik, sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid and sensual Irina Shayk. The menu of the collection, a lot of black but also mini dresses, including a metallic, which created a sensation on Kendall Jenner, who had the honor of closing the parade.

The beau monde had also made the trip to discover the next collection and support the legendary Donatella Versace. In the first rank of photographers in are given to heart joy with Emily Ratajkowski, who came without her husband, Barbara Palvin, also solo, and the mannequin man star Jon Kortajarena.