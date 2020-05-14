Kendall Jenner explains why she said nothing of his love life

In an interview with the australian edition of “Vogue” magazine, Kendall Jenner was among other things entrusted on her love life.

For more than a year, Kendall Jenner sharing the life of the basketball player Ben Simmons, the star of the Philadelphia 76ers. If the top of 23 years and the athlete of 22 years are sometimes photographed together, the couple remains very discreet about his romance, and was never posted, either at official events or on social networks.

In a new interview with “Vogue Australia”, the supermodel american is in particular entrusted on her love life, something that she generally prefers to avoid dealing with. Between two questions, Kendall explained why she was also modest about it. Unlike his sisters Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Kylie, who have all had their stories into the spotlight, the young woman prefers to live her romances away from prying eyes. “I had a glimpse of the way my sisters handled all of this media attention, and it’s cool to learn from them. For me, a lot of things are special and sacred, like my friends and my relations, and I personally think that exposing things in the public eye complicates everything,” she slipped.

“ A relationship don’t look at that two people “

During this interview, the muse Longchamp, has also explained : “I am very young and at the present time, I have the impression that the relations are not always very secure, and I don’t want too draw attention to something if I don’t really know what it will give in the long term. A relationship don’t look at that two people, and the second where it is in fact the case all over the world, this begins to have an impact on the two people on the mental plane. When one opens up to people about it, it allows them to have all these opinions about your love story, and I don’t think this is fair,” she concluded.