Kendall Jenner finally formalizes her relationship with Devin Booker!

There is love in the air! Model Kendall Jenner finally formalizes her relationship with basketball player Devin Booker and ignites the web!

Followed by more than 150 million followers on her Instagram account, the young woman continues to make the buzz! And for good reason… The pretty brunette makes a name for herself every time she appears!

To the delight of fans, she always shares photos of her daily life: look, family vacation, aperitif with friends, … Yet Kendall Jenner has always been very discreet about her love life on the networks! And for good reason…

Kendall Jenner attracts suitors like flies! Unsurprisingly, who wouldn’t dream of dating the star? Possessing the winning combo with her bomb body, her doe eyes, and her angel face, the pretty brunette has nothing to envy to anyone!

Despite this, rumors are running on the web! Kendall has been in a relationship with Devin Booker for a few months! Often out of the way, nothing had been formalized until today…

Shock for the fans! So watch Kim’s sister’s Instagram story for Valentine’s Day:

KENDALL JENNER AND DEVIN BOOKER: OFFICIALLY A COUPLE!

For several months, rumors have been circulating about Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker! At the time, a source close to the stars said: “Kendall and Devin still date, but it’s not super serious and they’re just having fun together.”

But that’s not all! It was also revealed that the young star did not want to engage in a long-term relationship at the moment. “Kendall likes to float around and not be attached to one person.” had concluded.

Fortunately, the time has passed! And it turns out that Kendall Jenner is totally in love with Devin Booker! And Valentine’s Day demands so the pretty brunette took the opportunity to make her declaration of love live!

Indeed, for the first time since she dated basketball player Devin Booker, the beautiful Kendall Jenner posted us a picture of them both! In his story on his Instagram account, we see lovers hugging each other tenderly on the kitchen bar!

Previewed together since last April, fans are delighted to discover this first photo of a couple! Simply commenting on a white-hearted emoji, this post exudes love and joie de vivre! It’s simple, we love it!

And now that the Kendall-Devin couple is finally official, we can’t wait to see more pictures of them! In the meantime, we wish them all the best and lots of good vibes!