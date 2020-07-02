Kendall Jenner for Burberry : here are the first images of the new campaign #TBSummerMonogram

Well in its time, the Burberry’s new generation thought by its artistic director, Ricardo Tsci not to play with the codes of the traditional medicine of the british home. The last innovation in date ? The new campaign for Burberry called “TB Summer Monogram”, which was filmed in the house by the the top model Kendall Jenner. Ode to the new print with the monogram of the house, reviewed here in a color version of hyper pop, this collection is inspired by California, the geometry of its swimming pools and its legendary skate parks.

The new campaign 3.0 of Kendall Jenner for Burberry

Again singular in the future mode, the film from this new campaign of Burberry is a blend of success of the synthesis of images and selfies ultra-natural Kendall Jenner. The neo monogram of the house is the star of this capsule collection, man and woman, embodied by the top in vogue, and not, in parts, patterns and colors in the air of the time : beige, dark blue azure through the graphite, cobalt blue and orange. In summary, with this campaign futuristic Burberry we offer a master class in mode : how to reinvent cool in the digital age ?

