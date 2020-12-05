CELEBRITIES

KENDALL JENNER GAVE HER BFF HAILEY BIEBER THE MOST BEAUTIFUL HAIRY SLIPPERS EVER

Posted on

Two of our favorite models and trendsetters wowed us with a sweet BFF 4ever moment!

Kendall Jenner gave Hailey Bieber the most worn footwear of 2020: a pair of fluffy furry slippers. With all the time we are spending at home, these fluffy slippers are the perfect copycat gift to give to all your best friends for Christmas.

Hailey shared the gift with an Instagram Story, which you can see here taken from a fan account. His version of the winter must-have is white with black spots, in short, Dalmatian.

” Thanks for this convenience Kendall Jenner “, wrote in the photo thanking her best friend.

Awww.

The band on the slippers feels thick and soft, perfect for keeping your feet warm during these colder months. The peep-toe style also makes them suitable for most seasons – pair them with your favorite warm socks in winter or leave your toes out for a play in spring.

Hailey paired her slippers with calf-high white socks, black leggings, and a black sweater, aka our 2020 uniform. If anyone can make the AF home outfit look stylish, that’s sure Hailey Bieber.

