Kendall Jenner gives Hailey Baldwin a great gift from “Reposado”!

To celebrate her friendship with Hailey Baldwin, Kendall Jenner gave Justin Bieber’s wife a special gift!

A very close friend of Hailey Baldwin, Kendall Jenner has just given her a gift like no other. Indeed, the Kardashian family star offered her several bottles of tequila from her own creation.

KARDASHIAN’S YOUNGEST CRITICISED FOR CULTURAL APPROPRIATION

Earlier this year, Kendall Jenner embarked on a brand new business. Indeed, the youngest member of the Kardashian clan wants to evolve her business. So she decided to launch her own brand of tequila, which she called “818”.

“For almost four years, I’ve been traveling to create the tastiest tequila,” she said on Instagram as she launched her drink.

And it must be said that Kim Kardashian’s little sister did things pretty well. Indeed, his tequila won the title of Best Reposado in the world at the World Tequila Awards 2020. Not bad!

Enough to make the pretty brunette proud, who like other big stars, has thus embarked on the creation of spirits. Indeed, George Clooney, but also Bryan Cranston or Aaron Paul have also launched their own alcohols.

So we can say that the beautiful Kendall Jenner follows the trend. But yet, his new business is far from pleasing everyone.

Because she has been accused of cultural appropriation. And yes, I do! Tequila is by definition of Mexican origin. And the star of The Incredible Kardashian Family is obviously not of this origin.

That’s why starlet’s tequila 818 is not to everyone’s taste. Except maybe that of his girlfriend Hailey Baldwin who just received three bottles as a gift!

Indeed, Justin Bieber’s wife has just posted on Instagram several photos showing her with bottles of Reposado offered by her BFF, Kendall.

KENDALL JENNER’S BIG FOCUS ON HER FAMILY

With her 35 million followers on Instagram, Hailey Baldwin gave a nice publicity stunt to her girlfriend who offered her a tequila reposado, white tequila, and tequila aejo. Drink in moderation, of course!

In any case, if the business seems to be working well for Devin Booker’s girlfriend, everything is not going so well in Kendall Jenner’s life.

Because the pretty brunette is finding it increasingly difficult to bear the criticism of her and her family. Indeed, the Kardashian family is often an easy target for haters. And Kendall has a hard time dealing with all this nastiness on a daily basis.

In an interview with Vogue magazine, the beautiful brunette spoke about it. “I don’t know what I know about my family. But there are hypotheses about the kind of people we are. And I can assure you that they are inaccurate,” she said.

Although she is a well-known personality, Kendall Jenner insists that in reality few people really know her intimately.

“People know a lot of our lives. But there is still a real lack of knowledge about our personalities and who we are,” she reveals.

With this media release, the reality TV star wanted to put things in the middle. And she probably did well!