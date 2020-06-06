Kendall Jenner Has a Long List of Contenders!

A source close to the star admitted that the young woman is coveted by many young men.

Kendall Jenner would have a long list of contenders. Rumors circulated recently concerning a potential idyll between the beautiful brunette and the sportsman Devin Booker, but sources specified that their connection was not “serious” because the beautiful brunette also speaks to other suitors in parallel.

An informant told US Weekly magazine: “They see each other but it’s not serious. She talks to several different guys. The number of men who run after her is crazy.”

Kendall and Devin sparked rumors in April when they were spotted together on a trip to Sedona, Arizona, before being spotted again the following month when Kendall picked up Devin from Los Angeles Van Nuys airport. Angeles.

In addition, the 24-year-old model had previously dated Ben Simmons, a basketball star, between 2018 and 2019, and the couple would have reconciled in January this year.

However, sources at the time insisted that the couple had not “officially got back together,” clarifying: “They both appreciate having an unrelated relationship with each other. They work and travel frequently so they don’t think it would be realistic to be in an exclusive relationship. “

Kendall made an effort to remain discreet about his love life, but he still whispered that she and Ben were doing everything they could to get back together and get back on a good footing.

The source added, “They paused because it was difficult to maintain a schedule. But they stayed in touch, and there never was an explosive break-up or bitterness. Kendall said Spent a lot of time with Ben in recent weeks in Philadelphia. She flew to see him whenever she could. They really love each other and want to live together. They’re so comfortable with each other and laugh all the time. It works well between them. “