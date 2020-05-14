Kendall Jenner has broken up with Ben Simmons… permanently ?

After more than a year of relationship, Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons are separated.

Back to celibacy for Kendall Jenner. According to the information slipped by “People“this may 22, 2019, the supermodel of 23 years broke up with the man she was dating for over a year, the basketball player, Ben Simmons. The informant makes clear, however, that it might not be a final separation, citing a “break”. “The relationship was out of breath. She spends time with her friends and has fun”, a-t-is added. On the same day, “Page Six“reported the same information, explaining to the athlete of 22 years was recently seen partying in Atlanta with a group of friends including a “large brown very sexy” that looks like his example

“ I have the impression that the relationships are not always safe “

This is not the first time that the little sister of Kim Kardashian is pulling away from the star of the Philadelphia 76ers. Late last year, Kendall had taken off and had even been spotted kissing Anwar Hadid, the brother of her friends, Gigi and Bella. In an interview a few days ago to “Vogue Australia”, the muse of the brand Longchamp and Calvin Klein had referred to his love life, explaining why she was so discrete about it. “I am very young and at the present time, I have the impression that the relations are not always very secure, and I don’t want too draw attention to something if I don’t really know what it will give in the long term. A relationship don’t look at that two people, and the second where it is in fact the case all over the world, this begins to have an impact on the two people on the mental plane. When one opens up to people about it, it allows them to have all these opinions on your love story, and I don’t think this is fair”, she entrusted.

