Kendall Jenner has not made the 4th of July, with Khloé Kardashian !

Kendall Jenner and Khloé Kardashian do not have a past to celebrate the 4th of July together. Then, the two sisters were going to be cold ?

Kendall Jenner has not celebrated the 4th of July with your sisters ! In fact, the pump was not present in the party of Khloé Kardashian. This explains the why !

The clan Kardashian is always in the center of attention. In fact, the family is followed by thousands of internet users daily. And scrutinize every one of your movements !

This weekend, internet users have noticed a detail concern. Kendall Jenner was not with her sisters to celebrate the The 4 of July.

However, Khloé Kardashian had organized a small the night to celebrate the independence of America. And the whole family was then up to the appointment !

So, we have been able to see Kris Jenner or Kourtney go into the house of the star to spend a day with the family.

The absence of Kendall Jenner so quickly, worried fans ! And they are wondering whether the beautiful brunette is not in the cold with their sisters.

Kendall Jenner on the outs with Khloé Kardashian ? We know a lot more !

The spectators are made your little survey ! They have discovered that Kendall Jenner actually was on vacation with his friends.

The pump has shared a couple of photos of your stay in the california desert. What put an end to the rumors of fight with Khloé Kardashian.

Fans, so you can be reassured. The duo is always great. Kendall Jenner has only benefited from the July 4, to give a couple of days of rest.

The young woman will take all of the time find your family on his return. It can also be the filming of its meetings on the social networks to reassure their fans.

Kendall Jenner was not the only absent on the night of Khloé. Kylie Jenner also is it preferred to grant the vacation far from Los Angeles. Like what the sisters are not always met for the special occasions !

Tags : Kendall Jenner – Kendall Jenner conflict – kendall jenner instagram – Khloe Kardashian – Khloé Kardashian 4th of July – Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner – Khloé Kardashian instagram – kylie jenner