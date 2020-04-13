Kendall Jenner has revealed that she would choose Hailey in her separation with Justin Bieber

After that Cara Delevingne may have left evidence in Justin Bieber and fought with him on the social networks, it is now the turn of Kendall Jenner who has also left evidence in front of everyone live, because it revealed that he does not expect that his best friend Hailey Baldwin married her, and it showed 100% on the side of her friend, because he chose the side that would be in the separation of Justin and Hailey.

These last few days, Justin Bieber and Hailey have started to do a number of lives where you do crosses with your best friends, and a special program of interviews with them, so that after its ‘first season of Lives with Biebs” his guest was the model Kendall Jenner, who is also very dear to the couple as they are very good friends.

Despite this, Kendall don’t forget that your best friend is Hailey, so that when he was asked if he expected that they marry, I replied that I had seen it coming, that Hailey was your best friend and that if you épousiez Biebs, it was what made her happy, too.

After that, Kendall has also revealed that he would support above all Haileyas commented that if he were to separate, this would certainly be #TeamHailey, of course, because he is his best friend but in the end had really liked both of them, as despite the problems, Justin has always been at his side.

Which side would you be if Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are separated? While Kendall Jenner has already revealed, and gave us a demonstration of some true friends.