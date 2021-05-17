Kendall Jenner: her beautiful birthday message to Yung Taco!

Young American starlet Kendall Jenner wishes her great friend Yung Taco a happy birthday! We’ll give you more details.

KENDALL JENNER, HER MESSAGE TO YUNG TACO

The young American starlet is very active on social networks. Indeed, Kendall Jenner often shares her daily life with her millions of subscribers! Especially on Instagram.

Between her pro photos and her family photos, the pretty brunette also takes advantage of social networks to show her friends that she thinks of them. This is the case with Yung Taco, for example.

The young man is celebrating his birthday. So the young woman did not hesitate to wish iton social networks.

On his Instagram account, we discovered a series of photos posted in Stories. Kendall Jenner takes the opportunity to wish her great friend a happy birthday.

“Happy Birthday to my best friend,” the young woman wrote on a first Story. “The best man in the world,” she adds in a second photo.

“My basketball buddy and my crime partner,” says the pretty brunette. “My twin” “My brother” For 10 years already” reads the latest Stories of the young model.

She will end her photo series with a shot of herself with her friend by adding an emoji in the shape of a heart in orange color. Suffice to say that the two friends are welded together forever! A beautiful friendship that the young woman wished to put in the spotlight on this special day. We love it!

A SPECIAL FAMILY

So Kendall Jenner seems to be surrounded by her very close friends. We must think of this beautiful friendship that binds her for ten years to Yung Taco. But the young woman suffers from rumors about her family.

It must be admitted that being part of the Kardashian-Jenner clan should not be easy! Indeed, you have to want to live in the spotlight. And above all be able to handle the many rumors around his family.

Recently, Kendall Jenner confessed that this situation was starting to annoy her! Unsurprisingly. Indeed, the young woman decided to confide in an open heart in a series of interviews with Vogue magazine.

The pretty brunette said she was less and less supportive of social media. She confides that she is fed up with false rumors about her family and about her.

“What affected my anxiety the most was the amount of negativity I see,” says the young woman. Because yes, you should know that the pretty model suffers from anxiety and anxiety attacks.

“Most of the negative reviews I get are like ‘Oh, you give a bad example’ or ‘It’s horrible, I wouldn’t want my child to see that.’ “says the young woman.” What makes me angry, frustrated, and bothers me the most is when someone says something wrong about me,” she adds. “You’re based on little things without context,” she concludes.