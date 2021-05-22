Kendall Jenner: her mother Kris responsible for her huge anxiety attacks!

On a daily basis, Kendall Jenner manages her anxiety attacks in a difficult way. And having his mother Kris as an agent is not without consequences.

Kendall Jenner decided to indulge in “Vogue” without a filter about her anxiety. According to her, having Kris Jenner on her paws doesn’t help!

KENDALL JENNER INDULGES IN HER ANXIETY

To this day, who doesn’t know Kendall Jenner? A key figure in “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”, she is one of the most followed stars on the Web to this day.

You know what’s next! North’s aunt started modeling brilliantly.

With her look and pretty face, Kendall Jenner quickly conquered the greatest fashion designers. His rise was meteoric!

Touching against his will the jealousy of his sisters. “The other models have worked so hard to get a place on the catwalks that they feel it’s not fair that she’s here,” an anonymous source told Touche Weekly in 2014.

He added: “They act like bitches. Some have fun putting out their cigarettes in Kendall’s glass.”

Yes, for some supermodels, Kendall Jenner didn’t deserve her place in the business. For them, the pretty brunette simply benefited from the piston of her sisters and her mother Kris Jenner.

But let it not hold! Kylie’s sister clung to her dream and she succeeded.

In addition, her relatives have always been by her side to support her. In parallel to all this, Kendall Jenner manages not without difficulty its notoriety.

Often the victim of an anxiety attack, his daily life can quickly become hell. She has also agreed to indulge in this subject for “Vogue”.

According to her, the model had symptoms as a child. “I remember being very young, like 8, 9, 10 years… And being out of breath and telling my mother,”the star recalled. “In hindsight, I know it was anxiety… ».

IS KRIS JENNER PARTLY RESPONSIBLE?

To make matters worse, Kendall Jenner is also stalked daily by the paparazzi. On the Web, she is one of the most googled stars in the world… All his actions make the front page of the media and social networks.

A pressure that the young woman handles not without difficulty. “There are times when I’m freaking out, so I’m like, ‘I can’t do that. I can’t get out of bed today,’ added Kendall Jenner, still for Vogue.

He added: “Oh my God, I’m going to go to a moment, I can work, but it’s impossible… ». In the midst of the turmoil, Kendall Jenner can also count on the support of her mother Kris Jenner.

But she is radical when she feels that her daughter is losing her footing. “She (Kris) will try to support me as a mom, but then she is also my manager… So she said, ‘Well, you have to go to work,’ the supermodel said.

A reaction that is not always easy to take! “It can be frustrating at times, when you think, ‘I just wish you could be inside my body to know exactly how I’m feeling right now and why I can’t physically get out of bed,'” the star lamented.

A rather complicated situation to live in… We understand that!