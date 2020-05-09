Kendall Jenner : his memories of Christmas as a family

A few days ago, Calvin Klein hosted a large Christmas party in New York, around his muse, Kendall Jenner, to celebrate the Calvin collection Klein”s Holiday. The opportunity to ELLE.fr ask the young woman her most beautiful memories of holidays with her famous family.

What look like your Christmas with your family ?

Kendall Jenner. My family has so many traditions for the holidays. We love to decorate our homes and put us in the Christmas spirit. It is nice to be all together at this time of the year.

What is the most beautiful gift you ever received ?

Kendall Jenner. Being a aunt is certainly the most beautiful gifts. It’s great to see my brother and sisters have children, and that we can create memories during the holiday season each year.

That is what you listen to and watch during the holidays ?

All the songs from the album ” Christmas with Babyface “, and my Christmas movie favorite is ” The Holiday “.

A Christmas memory marking ?

Every year, my family gives a Christmas party which I always look forward to going. We always have fun with my loved ones on Christmas eve.

What is your home like during the holidays ?

I love decorating for the holidays. I put the lights and holly up at every corner. My house is ready to welcome my friends and my family.

Where will you be this year ?

I’ll be celebrating Christmas in Los Angeles with my family.

What a gift from the Calvin collection Klein”s Holiday is on your Christmas list ?

I will ask all bra-panties Modern Cotton, which is comfortable and convenient, I do not get bored !